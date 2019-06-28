My son is still in hospital, mother of State House intruder says

The mother of State House intruder Brian Kibet has dismissed reports that her son vanished from Kenyatta National Hospital.

Irene Jemutai told the Star yesterday that her firstborn son is still being treated for a bullet wound and is being guarded by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in the general ward.

There were reports in the media on Tuesday evening that Kibet, who was shot by the police on June 11, disappeared from the hospital. The mother said Kibet suffers mental illness.

Jemutai said the family is angry with the allegations of her son's disappearance. She said they were worried about where he may have gone alone that hour.

“I do not know where the media got those reports from. Ever since the incident occurred, family have been by his side," she said.

"How can he even dare escape from the hospital where is being guarded. It does not make any sense. His father was with him on that day when the media released that report. He is still sick."

Kibet was shot by police officers manning State House as he tried to access the restricted area through the fence.

The fifth-year mechanical engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology had posted on his Facebook page on June 10 that he would invade State House.

“Tomorrow, I attack the State House. God has sent me to execute judgment on every thief and every partner of the thief,” the Facebook post read.

His Facebook account was later deactivated.

Police said he had a knife while trying to scale gate B at 4:15 pm.

Kilimani police boss Micheal Muchiri yesterday told the Star on the phone that Kibet will be taken to court and charged as soon as he recovers.

"Doctors are still observing him. They are the ones who will decide when he will be fit to go to court," Muchiri said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)