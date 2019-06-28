Kisii budget up by Sh400 million

Kisii county plans to spend Sh12.2 billion in 2019-20 up from Sh11.8 billion in the 2018-19.

According to estimates were read by Finance executive Moses Onderi, the county will spend Sh8 billion on recurrent expenses.

The Health sector was allocated the highest amount, Sh4.2 billion, representing 34 per cent of the total budget.

The Water sector has been allocated Sh400 million, while Roads and Agriculture got Sh800 million each.

The devolved unit expects to receive Sh7.6 billion as equitable share and Sh2 billion as a conditional grant, leaving a Sh2.6 billion deficit.

To meet the deficit, the county expects to raise Sh500 million from local sources.

The county will receive Sh234 million from the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

Edited by R.Wamochie