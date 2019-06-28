Kibicho to take stand in Huduma Number case

Ministry of Interior PS Karanja Kibicho will take the stand in a case in which two lobby groups have challenged the implementation of Huduma Number.

A three-judge bench declined to stop the exercise but ruled that they will expedite with the case.

Lawyer Njoroge Regeru asked the court to specify what kind of questions the petitioners will ask the PS.

According to Regeru, the petitioners had not specified which paragraphs they will ask from and they need to be guided not to go outside the scope of the affidavit filed by Kibicho.

The petitioners through their lawyers told the court that it will be hard for the court to limit them on what to conduct cross-examinations on.

Justices Pauline Nyamweya and Mumbi Ngugi ruled that both parties should confine themselves to issues that are in the affidavits during cross-examination.

The case will resume on July 8 when the hearing of the case is expected to kick off.

In the case, the three-judge bench had ruled that Kenyans should not be compelled or threatened to give their personal information to the state.

The court also barred the State from sharing or disseminating the information collected with any organisations whether international or otherwise.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Kenya Human Rights Commission and Nubian Rights Forum had moved to court seeking the suspension of the collection of data from Kenyans under NIIMS.

The lobby groups argued the process interfered with an individual’s right to privacy.

KNCHR, through lawyer Martha Karua, said it is in the interest of the public for the court to stop the process because the government will not suffer any prejudice.

She said Kenyans will lose more money if the registration begins and is later declared a nullity.

