Kiambu majority leader, three others impeached

Kiambu county assembly Majority Leader Anthony Ikonya who is the Kiambu Town MCA has been impeached.

Over 50 MCAs cast a vote of no confidence in the Jubilee Party leadership in the county assembly.

Deputy leader of majority Alex Kabuu (MCA Kiganjo), chief whip James Kimani Mburu (Mwiki) and his deputy Margret Njeri Gatonye (nomiated) were also removed.

Gideon Gachara Gitau (Ndeiya) was elected new Leader of Majority, Ann Wanjiku Kariuki (nominated) deputy leader of majority, Simon Kuria Karema (Theta) chief whip and Margret Wanjira Mwago (nominated) deputy chief whip.

Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju accused the ousted leaders of collusion with the executive, inability to handle party members, poor performance, intimidation and being unruly.

The MCAs agreed the leaders were unable to steer the party members to the required productivity.

Members expressed concern that the leadership has been bulldozing motions and bills at the behest of the executive.

They have allegedly been denying members time to scrutinize motions and bills as per the law.

Among the motions and bills motioned were the Kiambu County Finance Bill 2018, Kiambu County Enforcement Bill 2018, supplementary budgets 1 and 2 2018-19 and the Employment Bill.

The MCAs also noted that the leadership has never convened any Jubilee Party meeting despite numerous calls by members.

This, they said, had led to unresolved issues amongst party members. They also complained of intimidation of anyone who is vocal in oversighting the county government.

MCAs said the government of Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been using the assembly leadership to intimidate them.

They said Kiambu residents have now branded all MCAs as having been pocketed by the governor due to the failure of the house leadership.

The MCAs said they want to gain the confidence of Kiambu people, saying next they will impeach speaker Stephen Ndichu.