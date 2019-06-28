Kenya gets first woman pipeline welder

She was a celebrated volleyball player who won various titles and visited continents with the sport until she decided to cast her nets in different waters.

Chepkoech Chumo, 33, has now managed to break the glass ceiling to become the first woman in Kenya to qualify as a pipeline welder.

Her job involves welding pipes on which gas and oil pass through. She can also repair pipelines that carry water and sewerage.

The former volleyball player with the Kenya Pipeline Company ladies team managed to be one of the top students among a team of 10 who underwent intensive training for welders.

This earned her a trip to Spain for an international assessment which she passed.

Before their graduation, the country only had two such professionals. All employees of the Kenya Pipeline Company.

The welders were sponsored by the Kenya Petroleum Training Assistance Programme through the World Bank grant to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

The training was conducted by trainers from Australia's Energy and Mineral Institute.

The training entailed an eight months course at Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas in Gilgil, Nakuru county.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony yesterday, Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes lauded the efforts of the institute.

"I am happy to report that the institute has delivered on its mandate by focussing on improved quality, growth, diversification, modernisation and internationalisation of skill training to become a genuine demand-driven oil and gas centre of excellence in East Africa,"

KPC acting managing director Hudson Andambi congratulated the 10 for their graduation and excellence.

