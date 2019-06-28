JKIA faulty radar cause flights delay and diversion-KCAA

• A total of fifteen flights were put on holding patterns in the air due to safety maintenance in the air space.
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that technical hitch at JKIA caused a fault on Thursday leading to flight delays.
KCAA said that the fault at the uninterrupted power supply unit for the air radar was turned off for replacement which took approximately 41 minutes.
The aviation authority said the delay saw two flights being diverted due to unavoidable circumstances resulting from the hitch.
A flight from Mombasa International Airport en-route to JKIA was diverted back to Mombasa while another flight from Eldoret International Airport was diverted to Kisumu International Airport.
The hitch has since been rectified and normal operations resumed.
Press statement on the technical problem at Nairobi Air Traffic Control System. pic.twitter.com/Y9C7UvPYmh— KCAA (@CAA_Kenya) June 27, 2019
The aviation authority said nine flights were delayed on the ground in JKIA and two in Kisumu airport.
Operation resumes to its normalcy after 95 minutes.
This comes a week after another technical failure in a flight which was forced to turn back to Moi International Airport in Mombasa 24 minutes after taking off.
The flight KQ609 was airborne at 1807hrs and landed back to the airport at 1834hrs.