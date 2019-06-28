JKIA faulty radar cause flights delay and diversion-KCAA

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that technical hitch at JKIA caused a fault on Thursday leading to flight delays.

KCAA said that the fault at the uninterrupted power supply unit for the air radar was turned off for replacement which took approximately 41 minutes.

The aviation authority said the delay saw two flights being diverted due to unavoidable circumstances resulting from the hitch.

A flight from Mombasa International Airport en-route to JKIA was diverted back to Mombasa while another flight from Eldoret International Airport was diverted to Kisumu International Airport.

The hitch has since been rectified and normal operations resumed.