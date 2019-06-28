I will deal with you, CS Matiang’i tells inciters

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has warned leaders who incite Kenyans against foreigners that they will be arrested and charged.

“This is not a banana republic and any leader found inciting the public against foreigners doing business in this country will be dealt with," Matiang'i said in Kajiado town yesterday.

He was responding to a request from Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who had pleaded with the CS to forgive Starehe MP Charles Njagua for his “unfortunate” remark.

The MP, popularly known as Jaguar, was arrested at Parliament Building on Wednesday over remarks he made about Tanzanian nationals doing business in Nairobi.

“What he did is shameful and an embarrassment to the country, given the fact that Kenya is in the process of integrating with other East African countries,” Matiang’i said.

“We will be strict with foul-mouthed leaders who are bent on inciting people. You cannot take the law into your hands because you are a Member of Parliament or even a minister. I will deal with you.”

Sakaja said Jaguar did what he did "out of pressure from his voters".

The senator had accompanied the CS and other leaders from the national government to officially launch the Rapid Response Initiative for processing and issuance of birth certificates.

Cabinet secretaries Charles Keter and Joe Mucheru, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee chairman Paul Koinange.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku, MPs Memusi Kanchory and George Sunkuyia hosted the guests.

Matiang’i said the remarks allegedly made by the MP are dangerous and would put Kenyans living Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and even South Sudan in a precarious situation.

“Our President is working around the clock to ensure our jobless youth with talent use the opportunity of our good relationships with neighbours to provide them with opportunities but others are bringing down bridges," Matiang’i said.

The CS gave provincial administrators across the country one month to distribute more than 1.3 million birth certificates to their owners.

He said no one should be charged for the services. The CS said at the end of 30 days, he will check to ensure that all the birth certificates have been given out.

While responding to issues raised by local leaders, Matiang’i said two subcounties in Kajiado Central and Kajiado West will be established in the coming financial year.

Energy CS Keter said valuation of land between Isinya and Namanga, on which a power line connecting Kenya and Tanzania will pass, will start soon in earnest.

He said once the connection is complete, Kajiado town will never experience any more outages like it has been for many years.

He also announced that Kajiado Central will receive Sh100 million for schools from Ketraco CSR kitty.

