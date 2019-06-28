FGM is violence against girls and women, says Ruto

Female genital mutilation is violence against girls, and women and perpetrators should be dealt with, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at his Karen office on Thursday, he said FGM and child marriage have become major obstacles in the development and empowerment of girls and women.

Ruto spoke after witnessing a signing ceremony between UNFPA, Anti-FGM Board and Ushanga Kenya to collaborate to end FGM in Kenya.

“The impact of FGM and child marriage adversely affects the health, education and overall development of women and girls. Every effort is being made to ensure gender equality. We want to assemble every arsenal to fight retrogressive activities in this country,” he said.

The programme called ‘End FGM Beads Initiative’ brings together the United Nations Population Fund, the Anti-FGM Board, Ushanga Kenya and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife in the fight against retrogressive practices that undermine the empowerment of girls and women.

Ruto said the government is committed to ending FGM, which he noted affects 23 per cent of women. He said the practice lowers the self-esteem of young girls.

"It's our responsibility as the government to do what it takes to end FGM activities for the sake of our girls and women. This is why we’ve come together with UNFPA to up the game in the fight against this retrogressive practice,” he said.

Anti-FGM chairperson Agnes Pareyio said investing in women and girls will not only end FGM, but also break the cycle of violence and poverty.

“FGM is retrogressive, does not give girls a chance to go to school and we should all join hands to end this practice,” she said.

Pareyio said the initiative will involve counties that have not embraced the Beads Initiative and still practice FGM.

Laudable efforts

UNFPA representative Ademola Olajide praised Kenya’s efforts and commitment in the fight against the outdated cultural practice.

He said it is impressive that in the last two decades, Kenya has made tremendous strides in the empowerment of girls through legislative and policy formulation as well as programmatic interventions that address the pressing needs of girls.

Olajide said enactment of laws such as the Marriage Act 2013 and the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act 2011 are some of the measures that have been put in place by the government to safeguard the rights of women.

“This marks a milestone as we have come up with efforts to join hands with Kenya in finding sustainable development goals that can improve girls' and women's economic status thus eliminate FGM in this country,” he said.

Gender Affairs PS Safina Kwekwe said Ushanga Initiative seeks to strengthen business and production capacity among women and improve their competitiveness in local, regional and international markets for sustainable livelihoods.

Ushanga Kenya chairperson Hellen Nkaissery said creating a safe environment where women and girls can thrive and grow to be productive members of society is critical to doing away with entrenched social norms.

“Seven counties; Baringo, Marsabit, Narok, Kajiado, Samburu, Turkana and West Pokot, which have embraced the Ushanga Initiative will enlist women through cooperatives to do marketing of beads as well as educate the people on the need to abandon FGM activities in their local communities,” she said.

Edited by R.Wamochie