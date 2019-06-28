Close

THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME

EU-funded youth project ends, benefits 15,000

In Summary

• The funds have benefited more than 15,000 youths in three counties – Garissa, Lamu and Mandera

• The programme helped in increasing the enrolment at TVETs across the three counties

by KNA
News
28 June 2019 - 00:00
EU flag
EU flag
Image: REUTERS

A three-year youth programme funded by the European Union will come to an end on June 30

It was funded through the Aga Khan Foundation.

The funds have benefited more than 15,000 youths in three counties – Garissa, Lamu and Mandera.

The programme mainly funded training equipment for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and peace initiatives as well as training on entrepreneurship and agribusiness.

Foundation programme officer Kaviha Khamis on Thursday said the project assisted several vocational colleges with ICT training equipment, including computers and projectors, tailoring materials, and beauty and saloon kits.

Khamis spoke at Lantern hotel in Garissa town, where the foundation officials met youth groups and institutions they have been supporting to formally inform them that the programme was ending.

He said youth groups were also linked with microfinance institutions and affirmative action offices, such as women representative offices.

“The aim of the programme was to improve social and economic opportunities for the vulnerable young women and men. It aimed at facilitating greater employment and income generating opportunities,” Khamis said.

 

He said the programme helped in increasing the enrolment at TVETs across the three counties.

“The best way to empower the youth and make them self-reliant is by equipping them with the right skills,” he said.

 
 

“The community awareness meetings on the importance of pluralism, ethics and diversity have similarly been helpful in bringing communities involved in conflicts together to discuss issues that fuel conflicts,” Khamis said.

The programme also partnered with other NGOs such as Womankind Kenya and other youth-led groups, including the Garissa Youth Bunge.

The groups' leaders cited lack of youth-friendly policies and laws as the major problems facing young people in Kenya.

They said poverty levels among local communities deter them from saving.

MORE:

EU could go the Soviet way

Rise in nationalism poses a real threat to the future of the EU.
Opinion
1 month ago

EU lawmakers vote to scrap clock shifts in 2021

Since 2001, EU law has required all countries in the bloc to observe daylight saving time,
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KNA
News
28 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why Kenyan farmers sweat more than they earn
    19h ago Big Read

  3. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month
    12h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos