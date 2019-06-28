EU-funded youth project ends, benefits 15,000

A three-year youth programme funded by the European Union will come to an end on June 30.

It was funded through the Aga Khan Foundation.

The funds have benefited more than 15,000 youths in three counties – Garissa, Lamu and Mandera.

The programme mainly funded training equipment for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and peace initiatives as well as training on entrepreneurship and agribusiness.

Foundation programme officer Kaviha Khamis on Thursday said the project assisted several vocational colleges with ICT training equipment, including computers and projectors, tailoring materials, and beauty and saloon kits.

Khamis spoke at Lantern hotel in Garissa town, where the foundation officials met youth groups and institutions they have been supporting to formally inform them that the programme was ending.

He said youth groups were also linked with microfinance institutions and affirmative action offices, such as women representative offices.

“The aim of the programme was to improve social and economic opportunities for the vulnerable young women and men. It aimed at facilitating greater employment and income generating opportunities,” Khamis said.

He said the programme helped in increasing the enrolment at TVETs across the three counties.

“The best way to empower the youth and make them self-reliant is by equipping them with the right skills,” he said.

“The community awareness meetings on the importance of pluralism, ethics and diversity have similarly been helpful in bringing communities involved in conflicts together to discuss issues that fuel conflicts,” Khamis said.

The programme also partnered with other NGOs such as Womankind Kenya and other youth-led groups, including the Garissa Youth Bunge.

The groups' leaders cited lack of youth-friendly policies and laws as the major problems facing young people in Kenya.

They said poverty levels among local communities deter them from saving.