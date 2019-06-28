Close

INCITEMENT TO VIOLENCE

Court to rule on 14-day detention of MP Jaguar

His conviction for dangerous driving that caused death cited in application to hold Starehe legislator longer

In Summary

• Police have written to the Communication Authority of Kenya asking for clips of his remarks.

• Investigators say legislator planned to mobilize gangs to invade private property.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
28 June 2019 - 00:00
Starehe MP Charles Njagua
HELP: Starehe MP Charles Njagua
Image: HEZRON NJOROGE

The court will on Friday rule on a police application to detain Starehe MP Charles Njagua for 14 days as they investigate his alleged inciting remarks against foreign traders.

Detective Jeremiah Ndubai of Nairobi DCI said investigators had established that Njagua was planning to mobilize criminal gangs to invade private property and attack foreign nationals in the city.

“The inciting utterances pose a great risk to the security and the economy of the country and region and is in violation of the East African treaty and his actions must be fully investigated,” Ndubai said in the affidavit.

Ndubai said investigators have written to the Communication Authority of Kenya and were in the process of writing to media houses to provide video clips of the comments made by the MP.

In an affidavit filed before senior resident magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyian, Ndubai said Njagua has previously been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have seized his phone which is yet to be forensically examined.

Ndubai said he and his team of investigators need to ensure that all digital footprints of the MP are obtained.

Police want to obtain subscriber details, phone history, text messages and call data records in relation to phone numbers that Njangua has been using.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria faulted the state for seeking detention of an MP on accusations of incitement.

Kuria said the state is substituting punishment with detention to hold Njagua in cells before trial.

“If the state wants to re-introduce the Moi era detention without trial, it should do so by bringing a Bill in Parliament and we will approve it on its own motion, so that they can hold us for even two years,” Kuria said.

MORE:

Moses Kuria: Why arrest Jaguar but not Matiang'i

Kuria says Interior CS Fred Matiang'i made similar comments.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
28 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why Kenyan farmers sweat more than they earn
    19h ago Big Read

  3. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month
    12h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos