Court to rule on 14-day detention of MP Jaguar

The court will on Friday rule on a police application to detain Starehe MP Charles Njagua for 14 days as they investigate his alleged inciting remarks against foreign traders.

Detective Jeremiah Ndubai of Nairobi DCI said investigators had established that Njagua was planning to mobilize criminal gangs to invade private property and attack foreign nationals in the city.

“The inciting utterances pose a great risk to the security and the economy of the country and region and is in violation of the East African treaty and his actions must be fully investigated,” Ndubai said in the affidavit.

Ndubai said investigators have written to the Communication Authority of Kenya and were in the process of writing to media houses to provide video clips of the comments made by the MP.

In an affidavit filed before senior resident magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyian, Ndubai said Njagua has previously been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have seized his phone which is yet to be forensically examined.

Ndubai said he and his team of investigators need to ensure that all digital footprints of the MP are obtained.

Police want to obtain subscriber details, phone history, text messages and call data records in relation to phone numbers that Njangua has been using.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria faulted the state for seeking detention of an MP on accusations of incitement.

Kuria said the state is substituting punishment with detention to hold Njagua in cells before trial.

“If the state wants to re-introduce the Moi era detention without trial, it should do so by bringing a Bill in Parliament and we will approve it on its own motion, so that they can hold us for even two years,” Kuria said.