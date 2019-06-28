Close

RIGHT TO DO BUSINESS

Bus firms sue copyrights board over harassment

Owners say since last year their buses have been stopped by people purporting to be officials of Kecobo and Prisk

In Summary

• Some drivers were arrested on May 30 for allegedly breaching the Copyright Act

• They say those who conduct raids do not have any identification documents

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
28 June 2019 - 06:00
Two bus companies have sued Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) over what they term disruptive raids on their vehicles.
Two bus companies have sued Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) over what they term disruptive raids on their vehicles.
Image: /FILE

Two bus companies have sued Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) over what they term disruptive raids on their vehicles.

Guardian Coach and Nyamira Luxury Express want the court to issue orders stopping Kecobo officials together with those of Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) from waylaying their buses.

The two companies own vehicles going to Kericho, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay and Migori from Nairobi. Some of their vehicles go to Nakuru, Eldoret Busia and Kampala.

 
 
 

The owners say since last year their buses have been stopped along the way by people purporting to be officials of Kecobo and Prisk.

On May 23, some of their drivers were arrested for allegedly breaching rights and charged under Copyright Act.

The two bus companies complain that they were never notified about raids or inspection to warrant such disruption.

At no given time were they asked to register their music players in the buses, court was told.

The radios in the buses were fixed by the manufacturer, they say in their suit papers.

Those who conduct the raids do not have any identification documents on them.

The raids are conducted in total breach of their rights to business space and rights of passengers who expect to be brought to their destination in good time, the papers say.

 
 

The companies want the court to make declarations that Kecobo and Prisk should inform them beforehand of intended searches and conduct them at bus termini to avoid inconveniencing passengers.

More:

Kecobo boss Edward Sigei under fire for licensing MCSK

Early this week, the governing board mandated to license bodies to collect royalties on behalf of Kenyan artistes announced that it has licensed ...
Sasa
5 months ago

Major victory for musicians with single licence launch

Prior, businesses were required to get a licence from all three bodies.
Business
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
28 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why Kenyan farmers sweat more than they earn
    1d ago Big Read

  3. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    1d ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month
    19h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos