Bus firms sue copyrights board over harassment

Two bus companies have sued Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) over what they term disruptive raids on their vehicles.

Guardian Coach and Nyamira Luxury Express want the court to issue orders stopping Kecobo officials together with those of Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) from waylaying their buses.

The two companies own vehicles going to Kericho, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay and Migori from Nairobi. Some of their vehicles go to Nakuru, Eldoret Busia and Kampala.

The owners say since last year their buses have been stopped along the way by people purporting to be officials of Kecobo and Prisk.

On May 23, some of their drivers were arrested for allegedly breaching rights and charged under Copyright Act.

The two bus companies complain that they were never notified about raids or inspection to warrant such disruption.

At no given time were they asked to register their music players in the buses, court was told.

The radios in the buses were fixed by the manufacturer, they say in their suit papers.

Those who conduct the raids do not have any identification documents on them.

The raids are conducted in total breach of their rights to business space and rights of passengers who expect to be brought to their destination in good time, the papers say.

The companies want the court to make declarations that Kecobo and Prisk should inform them beforehand of intended searches and conduct them at bus termini to avoid inconveniencing passengers.