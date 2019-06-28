Bomet youths storm county offices over jobs

Angry youths on Tuesday stormed Bomet county offices over the arrest of a youth in connection with the alleged leakage of confidential documents from the human resources department.

The mid-morning incident brought normal activities at the office of the governor to a halt as the group took charge of all offices.

The more than 50 youths who locked up all offices accused the county HR director Wesly Kirui and county secretary Evelyn Rono of taking advantage of Governor Joyce Laboso's absence from office to employ their cronies.

The group largely made up Jubilee supporters from the region said it was unfortunate that they were yet to get jobs despite campaigning for Laboso in the last election.

"The governor has always asked us to be patient but it is quite surprising to note that some individuals are busy filling their friends on the payroll which is totally wrong," Victor Rop said.

Earlier in the morning, more than four MCAs from the county assembly camped at Bomet police station seeking the release of the arrested young man.

Godwin Maritim was arrested by officers on Monday on claims he had leaked employment letters of 241 people said to have been recruited by the county secretary in the last two weeks.

Deputy governor Hillary Barchok was not in office during the incident.

County secretary Rono who was in office was, however, forced to flee through the backdoor as the youths stood at the main entrance demanding that she explains to them the assertion against her.

Some MCAs led by Majority leader Josphat Kirui and Jubilee county branch chairman Benard Mutai had to convene a meeting with the group to calm the situation.

Chief of Staff Jayne Sigilai was the only top county official who was present and who attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the youths who spoke called for the revocation of all letters of appointment released in the last two weeks.

Kirui said the county assembly they will investigate the matter to find the truth behind the matter.

He also pointed an accusing finger at the county secretary whom he said has "constantly done things haphazardly".

"We want to register our displeasure over what has been happening at the county for some time now...it is good the forty days has finally reached and as the county assembly we are going to take serious actions against her, " Kirui said.

Singorwet MCA Alfred Langat said he will present a motion for the removal of the county secretary.

He said the governor ordered for the stoppage of any recruitments until a new public service board was formed "but it was worrying to note that Rono was doing the opposite".

Edited by R.Wamochie