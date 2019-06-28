Close

Babu Owino slams DCI over MP Jaguar's detention

• He has urged DCI to approach his case with sobriety and not to persecute Jaguar for doing his duty and representing his constituents.

• The legislator has further said DCI must not be seen to be curtailing the rights of Kenyans to speak out on issues that affect them.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
28 June 2019 - 16:44
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino addressing the press outside Milimani Law Court after ruling on Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi on Friday 28, 2019.
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has defended his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar, over his xenophobic remarks.

Speaking outside the Milimani law courts on Friday, Babu said the prosecution did not give compelling reasons to detain Njagua.

Babu said the DCI should source for evidence before arresting people.

"The DCI is doing a shoddy job and shame on them. You cannot arrest somebody and then do investigations later," he said.

He has urged DCI to approach his case with sobriety and not to persecute Jaguar for doing his duty and representing his constituents.

Babu said government officials have made similar remarks regarding the legality of work permits issued to immigrants and have not ended up in cells.

The legislator has further said DCI must not be seen to be curtailing the rights of Kenyans to speak out on issues that affect them.

" An eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind," Babu said.

The court granted the prosecution three working days to finalise their investigations.

Jaguar is being held at Kileleshwa police station.

He was arrested on Wednesday outside Parliament Buildings after failing to record a statement at Parliament police station over xenophobic comments.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
28 June 2019 - 16:44

