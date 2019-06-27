Woman charged with theft of Sh1m goods and cash

A woman was on Tuesday charged in a Milimani court with robbing a medic of cash and goods valued at Sh 1.1 million.

Emmah Njeri Wangeci was accused of stealing Heena Hooker's Sh1.1 million along Mpaka Road in Westlands, Nairobi, on February 28.

She was accused of stealing her mobile phone worth Sh100, 000 and a gold ring worth Sh30, 000 jointly with Angela Wanjiku Muthoni and Catherine Njoki Karimi who were charged with the offence on May 16.

Hooker is a medical doctor at MP Shah Hospital. She was accosted by two men along the road at about 1am after attending to an emergency at the hospital.

The two men, all at large, robbed her of the items and demanded for her phone pin number.

Parklands DCI later established that money was withdrawn from Hooker’s account at Diamond Trust Bank hours after the robbery and transferred to the bank accounts of the three women who have been charged.

Wangeci was accused of dishonestly receiving Sh755,000 in her Equity Bank, Muthoni received Sh420, 000 while Karimi received Sh140, 000 through Pesalink and withdrawn via Equitel.

Wangeci denied the charges before principal magistrate Martha Nanzushi.

She was released on a Sh2 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh700, 000.

Both cases were consolidated and hearing starts on August 26.