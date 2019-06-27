Witness denies linking Monica murder evidence to Maribe house

A prosecution witness on Wednesday failed to connect evidence found in Monica Kimani’s residence to murder suspects Jacque Maribe's house.

Evidence collected from where Monica’s body was found had no connection with two houses in Royal Park and Lang’ata where Maribe lived.

Crime scene expert Jennifer Sirwa on Tuesday testified that there was a connection between the evidence collected in two houses in Lang’ata and at Monica's house at Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani.

During cross-examination by Maribe's lawyer Katwa Kigen on Wednesday, Sirwa withdrew her earlier remarks and said she only linked the two houses in Royal Park and Lang’ata.

“I did not say the three crime scenes were connected. I only meant to connect house number 677 and 626 in Lang’ata,” Sirwa said.

Trial judge James Wakiaga sought to know whether Sirwa wanted to change her statement as was earlier recorded, but the witness maintained there was no connection between Monica and Maribe’s houses.

“You said all the three houses; Maribe’s, Monica’s and Kasaine’s, were connected. What is the connection?” Kigen asked.

Sirwa could not make any connections. She said there was no blood in Maribe or Kasaine’s residence and neither was the murder weapon.

She said Monica’s body did not have any gunshot wounds and therefore the ammunition recovered in Lang’ata could not connect the crime scenes.

The officer also clarified that the packs of ammunition in a ceska briefcase was found in the ceiling in house number 677, belonging to Brian Kasaine and not Maribe’s as earlier stated.

She said 38 packs of ammunition, 28 unused and one spent cartridge wrapped in a white paper were found at Kasaine's house.

There was also a firearm and an empty magazine in the briefcase, which was placed inside a sack.

“The owner of the house, Kasaine, led us to the ceiling. He also showed us a certificate for a firearm holder with faint illegible name on it,” Sirwa said.

At Maribe’s house, one unused bullet was found on the bed. In a trench outside her house, was the residue of half burnt suspected evidence.

“There was a half-burnt white-cream jacket, hair piece and a white piece of plastic item. In the same place, was a half-burnt white Kanzu,” she said.

Sirwa said she could distinguish the two clothes from each other by their colour.

The defence team also poked holes in the collection of evidence saying it was selective and misleading.

On the table in Monica’s apartment, was a bottle of soda and a glass. There was also a smokie.

“Why didn’t you record that in your evidence? Couldn’t you have gotten DNA from samples to help you ascertain who could have been in the house?” Kigen asked.

There was also a yellow shopping bag left at Monica’s door, with food inside. The defence said the bag could have been left by a delivery guy.

Sirwa said she did not ask for CCTV footage from Lamuria Gardens despite having seen one at the gate. Neither did she take the footage from Royal Park, Lang’ata as she did not see the CCTV.

In one of the pictures she took however, a CCTV was showing at the entrance of Kasaine’s house.

Jowie's lawyer Hassan Nandwa said the masculine clothes and accessories found at Monica's house suggest that a male adult was possibly living with her.

Inside Monica’s house, on the third floor of the apartment in Lamuria Gardens, were a pair of male shoes and male trousers. There was a shaving razor blade in the which Sirwa said she did not document.

She said she was only focused on other things and expected that the investigating officers, who are yet to testify, would take note of everything.

The hearing will continue in private on Thursday as protected witnesses take to the stand. Only families of the parties will be allowed to attend.

