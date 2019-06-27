Suspected criminal shot dead in Mombasa

A suspected criminal was shot and killed after attacking police with his gun in Jomvu subcounty, Mombasa, on Wednesday.

Members of the public had notified police of the man who had been terrorising residents with a gun.

Police staged a raid at his house at dawn and a gun battle ensued as he refused to open the door.

“After our officers introduced themselves, he refused to open the door and instead shot at them through the window,” Jomvu OCPD James Mutua said.

He said the unidentified man shot twice prompting police to fire at him killing him instantly.

“We collected the pistol and the ammunition,” he said.

The body was taken to Coast General Hospital.

At the same time, police are pursuing attackers who fatally shot an M-Pesa agent and stole money on Tuesday evening.

The woman was shot in the chest along Mombasa-Malindi Road, Nyali, and was rushed to Premier Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

The victim was alighting from a tuk-tuk near a bank at Naivas when the gunmen struck, police said.

“We don’t know the amount that was stolen yet but we have launched investigations on the shooting,” Nyali OCPD Simon Thirikwa said.

Security authorities are puzzled by illegal guns in the wrong hands as attacks in Mombasa persist.

Edited by R.Wamochie