Close

REFUSED TO OPEN DOOR

Suspected criminal shot dead in Mombasa

He fired at them when they introduced themselves, prompting the cops to fire back

In Summary

• Members of the public had notified police of the man who had been terrorising them

• M-Pesa agent shot by thugs as she alighted from a tuk-tuk

by ANDREW KASUKU
News
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Suspected criminal shot dead in Mombasa
Suspected criminal shot dead in Mombasa

A suspected criminal was shot and killed after attacking police with his gun in Jomvu subcounty, Mombasa, on Wednesday.

Members of the public had notified police of the man who had been terrorising residents with a gun.

Police staged a raid at his house at dawn and a gun battle ensued as he refused to open the door.

 

“After our officers introduced themselves, he refused to open the door and instead shot at them through the window,” Jomvu OCPD James Mutua said.

He said the unidentified man shot twice prompting police to fire at him killing him instantly.

“We collected the pistol and the ammunition,” he said.

The body was taken to Coast General Hospital.

At the same time, police are pursuing attackers who fatally shot an M-Pesa agent and stole money on Tuesday evening.

The woman was shot in the chest along Mombasa-Malindi Road, Nyali, and was rushed to Premier Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

The victim was alighting from a tuk-tuk near a bank at Naivas when the gunmen struck, police said.

 

“We don’t know the amount that was stolen yet but we have launched investigations on the shooting,” Nyali OCPD Simon Thirikwa said.

Security authorities are puzzled by illegal guns in the wrong hands as attacks in Mombasa persist. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Six suspected thugs shot dead in Thika

Six suspected thugs were on Sunday night shot dead in a botched robbery at Sunveat Industries, Thika West.They were among a gang of 20 and had ...
News
8 months ago

Police gun down suspected gangsters in Mowlem, Dandora

Four hardcore criminals were on Monday shot dead by police in Baraka area of Mowlem, Dandora.A police source said the ringleader identified only as ...
News
7 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANDREW KASUKU
News
27 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Zimbabwe ends decade of dollarisation in new currency reform
    1d ago Africa

  4. Millet chocolate earns Busia entrepreneur US fellowship
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos