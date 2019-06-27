Supremacy war: Wetangula tells Senators, MPs to end divisions

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has hit at his Senate colleagues and the Members of parliament in National Assembly for wasting time fighting over positions.

Wetangula on Thursday said it is unfortunate that instead of the two houses focusing on the legislative roles to improve the lives of people, they have rather focused on fighting over which house is superior than the other.

This Wetangula said is likely going to result to expensive litigation in court.

“The current unhelpful and idle debate about positions is just a diversionary from the real issue that affect the ordinary Kenyan. The Senate and the National Assembly are all legally constituted in the constitution,” he said.

He added, “We should focus on legislation that limits excess and careless borrowing by the government, legislation that will help president Uhuru Kenyatta achieve his big4 agenda and whose outcome does not attract litigation and contestation as whether the input of either house was sought or not”.

According to Wetangula, Article 110(3) states that speakers of the two houses should meet and reach a concurrence before any bill is introduced to either house for legislation on matters touching on counties.

“The problem we have is that all the procedures have been flouted. The bills have been passed with total disregard to the laid down rules. All the bills passed in the National Assembly for instance have not passed in the Senate,’ he said.