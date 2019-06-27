Stop feuds in Jubilee, Senator Mwaura tells party leaders

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has pleaded with the Jubilee top leadership to convene a meeting and iron out differences within the party.

He said the divisions have reached alarming levels.

Mwaura on Tuesday said with party members forming groupings, including Tangatanga, Kieleweke, Team Wanjiku and Team Hema, political acrimony is expected to rise.

Speaking to journalists after a youth forum in Ruiru, the legislator said Jubilee has become "a party of slogan, colour and two or three occasions".

“What do we fear to meet as Jubilee? Are the differences within the party irreconcilable? Meeting and settling the burning issues and finding a way forward is what we want,” Mwaura said.

“How did we reach a point where supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta translates to being against the Deputy President and vice-versa?”

He said it is worrying that leaders of certain regions cannot meet to discuss development.

The nominated senator said Mt Kenya politicians have turned the region into a political battleground.

“Instead of remaining united and lobbying for development, they are busy tearing at each other in meetings. Other regions are united. For example, the Rift Valley now has Rivatex, which will employ more than 3,000 people. But Mt Kenya region's only project is Sunday meetings between Kieleweke and Tangatanga,” Mwaura said.

He said the region is no longer a stronghold since it has been split by political groupings.

The legislator said the groups will fail miserably.