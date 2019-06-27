NYS trainees to receive allowances for 10 months

• Every youth receives sh 2,100 in monthly allowances.56,000 youths are set to benefit across the country,while billion has been set aside to pay the cohorts.
The National Youth Service trainees have a reason to smile following announcement that their 10 months allowances will be paid in two weeks.
Director General Matilda Sakwa on Tuesday said the 56,000 trainees in NYS centres across the country are not happy due to delays in paying the arrears. She spoke at Tumaini NYS Centre in Ol Kalou.
“I want to announce that in the next two weeks you should be getting your allowances for 10 months, “she said, amid applause.
She said Sh1.3 billion has been set aside through supplementary budget to pay the cohorts across the country, who have been complaining about non-payment for their services.
The trainees receive a Sh2,100 in monthly allowance, which has not been forthcoming for the period in question. Sakwa said this has been a big issue but now it has been solved.
She said there were a lot of problems in the service she was being appointed as the Director General and the organisation also suffered a budget cut.
“Because of that, we could not honour some of our pledges to the youth. But I am glad that the NYS has now been reformed. The president was also able to talk to the Treasury and everybody else through the PS and the CS. The Treasury released money for the service men and women, “she said
Sakwa said she is happy with the new development because the matter was disturbing.
She said 10,000 more NYS recruits will be joining the service joining Gilgil and Naivasha Centres beginning Monday next week.
(Edited by P. Wanambisi)