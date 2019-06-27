NYS trainees to receive allowances for 10 months

The National Youth Service trainees have a reason to smile following announcement that their 10 months allowances will be paid in two weeks.

Director General Matilda Sakwa on Tuesday said the 56,000 trainees in NYS centres across the country are not happy due to delays in paying the arrears. She spoke at Tumaini NYS Centre in Ol Kalou.

“I want to announce that in the next two weeks you should be getting your allowances for 10 months, “she said, amid applause.

She said Sh1.3 billion has been set aside through supplementary budget to pay the cohorts across the country, who have been complaining about non-payment for their services.

The trainees receive a Sh2,100 in monthly allowance, which has not been forthcoming for the period in question. Sakwa said this has been a big issue but now it has been solved.