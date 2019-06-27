Naivasha boy hangs himself in mother's bedroom

Cases of suicide in and around Naivasha continue after a Form 2 student from Governor’s Camp Secondary School in Longonot hanged himself in his mother’s bedroom.

The incident happened a day after two women hanged themselves in Gilgil town as cases of suicide in the region continued to rise.

In the latest case, the teenager identified as Eric Kamande had been left in the house with two siblings when their mother went to sell eggs in the trading centre.

But as the other minors went to sleep, Kamande committed suicide according to neighbour Peter Kiarie.

He termed Kamande as very jovial adding that the death had left them in tears and with tens of unanswered questions.

“The mother sells eggs in the evening and was informed about the incident by a neighbour. On rushing back, she found the lifeless body of the student,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident adding that the body had been collected and taken to the local mortuary.

“We are concerned by the high number of suicide cases in Naivasha and involving the youth and it’s evident that something is terribly wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old inmate who was allegedly tortured to death at Naivasha GK prison was laid to rest in a public cemetery in an emotional ceremony attended by a few family members and friends.

The body of Simon Nduro Gitahi was interred a few minutes past midday in Longonot cemetery with family members calling for justice.

His father David Gitahi said the family was still in pain after a postmortem report proved that his son had been tortured to death.

“It’s painful when it’s the father who has to bury his son who was not sick but we leave everything to God,” he cried.

He said they were working closely with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights so those responsible could face the law.

“The commission has promised that they will release their report in two weeks time and by that time we shall decide the next move,” he said.

Earlier, KNCHR Central regional coordinator Ruth Getobae had said they would collect more information from the prison department over the controversial death.

Edited by R.Wamochie