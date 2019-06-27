Mwilu graft case: Student accuses three judges of bias

A law student has claimed that three judges who quashed criminal charges against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu were biased.

Zack Kinuthia from the University of Nairobi now wants the Judicial Service Commission stopped from declaring the results of the interviews for Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyott and Hellen Omondi, who are seeking to be appointed as Court of Appeal judges.

The JSC interviewed Justice Ngugi on June 12 at noon, Tuiyott on June 17 at 2:30pm and Omondi on June 24 for the vacant position.

Kinuthia says he wrote a letter to the commission in opposition to the candidature of the judges for appointment.

He argues that the three neglected to exercise their judicial functions with due diligence, resulting in gross misconduct.

“In their judgement, despite establishing that the DPP acted within the law, the judges went on a fishing expedition with the exclusive intention of looking for ways to ensure Mwilu could not stand trial,” he says.

On May 31, a five-bench consisting of Mumbi, Tuiyott, Omondi, William Musyoka and Chacha Mwita erred by reaching a conclusion that the DCJ will not be prosecuted over corruption and abuse of office charges on grounds that the evidence as obtained by the Director of Criminal Investigations was done illegally.

Kinuthia says the bench erred in its decision in finding that the DCI violated the Judge's right to privacy by obtaining and using a court order that had no bearing to the case to look into her accounts at the collapsed Imperial Bank Limited.

“The conduct of the DCI has irredeemably rocked the foundation on which the charges stand,” said the bench.

Kinuthia says the finding was fatally defective in view of the fact that the infringement of the right to privacy was never pleaded by Mwilu.

“Prior to deciding to delve into an issue that had not been pleaded, the bench should have invited the parties to make submissions on the same instead of making dangerous assumptions,” he says.

“This untidy situation would have been avoided if the bench which included the three candidates, exercised its judicial functions in strict conformity with the constitution and the judicial code of conduct,” he argues.

Kinuthia wants the commission be restrained from declaring the results of the interviews for the candidates seeking to be appointed as appellate judges.

He argues that the three candidates breached rule 4 (3) of the judicial code of conduct and ethics 2016 which provides that a judge shall not deviate from the law to appease people, to avoid criticism.

“The judges’ determination was calculated at ensuring a specific outcome in spite of glaring facts of law that would have seen the matter determined otherwise, if they were impartial and true to their oath office,” he says.

