MPs won't slash your budget, Treasury tells SRC

The National Treasury has assured the Salaries and Remuneration Commission that no one will touch its 2019/20 budget.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Thursday said the commission’s budget will not be affected by the threats by Members of Parliament.

The legislators had threatened to slash the commission’s budget after they were denied an allocation for house allowances.

While speaking during the launch of the Commission's strategic plan for the next five years, Rotich said; "As an independent commission, we will protect your allocations because you are helping the government in managing the wage bill."

Last month, SRC hit back at the legislators saying they irregularly awarded themselves Sh250,000 monthly house allowances.

Chairperson Lyn Mengich said SRC has the sole mandate of determining MPs' salaries and benefits. She faulted the Parliamentary Service Commission for purporting to okay the allowances.

The commission also raised concerns over the continued rise in the wage bill, hurting development plans.

MPs are hiding under the October 2018 judgment by justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors just like other state officers are entitled to house allowance.

They awarded themselves the backdated allowance in the April pay.