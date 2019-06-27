Close

Macha Beach Club a 'cholera time bomb' - Mutua says after closure

In Summary

• It is also alleged that the club was operating without a valid liquor license.

• The club closure saw five workers being arrested.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
27 June 2019 - 17:23
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua,2019.
Image: COURTESY
Image: COURTESY

Machokos governor Alfred Mutua has defended the move by his officials to shut down Macha Beach Club, saying it does not meet county health threshold.

Mutua in his response vowed to proceed with the enforcement of public health and environmental laws despite setback from the prominent individuals.

This comes after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko flanked by area politicians stormed the Machakos police station demanding the release of former MP Kalembe Ndile's staffers who work at the club.

 

Sonko and brigade further protested against the closure of the club owned by Ndile.

But governor Mutua said the Club is a 'cholera time bomb' after being visited by county health officials.

The facility is said to be on riparian land and does not have a defined toilet system.

Mutua in a statement said the club is located next to schools without noise control system and is on a building not proved as required by the Physical and Planning act.

Kalembe Ndile who owns the club is also accused of operating the club without a valid liquor license.

Counties
6 hours ago

The club closure saw five workers being arrested.

Sonko arrived at the station in a motorcade which included Sonko Rescue Team and Mobile Medical Clinic vehicles.

 

He was accompanied by Ndile, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and his Makueni counterpart Daniel Maanzo.

The staffers were arrested by Machakos county government officials on Wednesday evening and locked up at the police station.

Machakos County Public Health Officer Isaac Matheka had issued a letter Ndile indicating that the hotel would be closed indefinitely for operating without a valid food hygiene license.

