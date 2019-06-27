Macha Beach Club a 'cholera time bomb' - Mutua says after closure

Machokos governor Alfred Mutua has defended the move by his officials to shut down Macha Beach Club, saying it does not meet county health threshold.

Mutua in his response vowed to proceed with the enforcement of public health and environmental laws despite setback from the prominent individuals.

This comes after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko flanked by area politicians stormed the Machakos police station demanding the release of former MP Kalembe Ndile's staffers who work at the club.

Sonko and brigade further protested against the closure of the club owned by Ndile.

But governor Mutua said the Club is a 'cholera time bomb' after being visited by county health officials.

The facility is said to be on riparian land and does not have a defined toilet system.

Mutua in a statement said the club is located next to schools without noise control system and is on a building not proved as required by the Physical and Planning act.

Kalembe Ndile who owns the club is also accused of operating the club without a valid liquor license.