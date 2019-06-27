DCJ Mwilu helped fake cash suspects go free, DPP tells JSC

Docta and Waswa were charged in court this year with being in possession of papers of forgery intended to resemble and pass as special paper used in making currency notes. They were also charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

DPP now says the communication between Mwilu and Arafat is a clear indication that she was either complicit in the commission of the offences or was engaged in acts of aiding the accused person to evade justice.

“She was out to use her office to ensure that the accused persons are shielded from the due process,” the petition reads.

“Clause 14 (2) and (3) of the judicial code of conduct demands integrity from judicial officers and requires them to ensure that their conduct is above reproach in view of a reasonable observer," Haji tells the JSC.

Haji says he is ready and willing to avail witnesses and documentary and other evidence in camera if called upon to do so.

Early this year, Waswa was also charged alongside Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wanjekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula.

They were accused of mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta and defrauding Sameer Africa Finance Director Akif Hamid Butt of Sh1o million

The seven allegedly used mobile number 0722208842 and called the chairman Sammer Africa to facilitate the release of the money while mimicking the voice of the president calling from State House, Nairobi.

Mwilu, the DPP says, used her office as a Court of Appeal judge to advance private interest and obtain a loan of Shs 12 million at zero interest without even applying for it.

“She was not also appraised for her creditworthiness as required but instead dealt with then IBL Managing director,” says Haji.

She received an interest-free loan from Imperial Bank Limited (IBL) which she never even applied for, which according to the DPP amounted to an improper and suspicious benefit

“The interest free loan did not reflect well on the dignity and integrity of the judiciary. The tax evasion, forgery and fraud dented her integrity,” says the DPP.