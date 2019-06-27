DCJ Mwilu helped fake cash suspects go free, DPP tells JSC

• DPP says DCJ helped suspects in fake currency escape justice
• DPP wants JSC to ask the President to form a tribunal for DCJ's removal from office.
The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has presented sensational charges against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.
The DPP claims that Mwilu aided two men accused of being in possession of special papers for making fake currency notes evade justice.
Haji also claims the DCJ used her office as a Court of Appeal Judge to obtain millions of shillings, some delivered at the Supreme Court parking lot.
In a petition filed at the Judicial Service Commission, Haji says Mwilu was engaged in inappropriate communication with one Omar Arafat.
The DPP in his petition has urged the commission to find there are sufficient and overwhelming grounds recommending to the president that a tribunal be appointed to inquire into the events and particularly to find reason for her removal from office.
He says Mwilu is guilty of gross misconduct as she acted in a manner not befitting her office.
Arafat, according to the DPP, is the principal suspect connected to Docta Peter and Joseph Waswa alias Henry Wafula in a criminal case pending at the Magistrates’ Court.
Docta and Waswa were charged in court this year with being in possession of papers of forgery intended to resemble and pass as special paper used in making currency notes. They were also charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service.
DPP now says the communication between Mwilu and Arafat is a clear indication that she was either complicit in the commission of the offences or was engaged in acts of aiding the accused person to evade justice.
“She was out to use her office to ensure that the accused persons are shielded from the due process,” the petition reads.
“Clause 14 (2) and (3) of the judicial code of conduct demands integrity from judicial officers and requires them to ensure that their conduct is above reproach in view of a reasonable observer," Haji tells the JSC.
Haji says he is ready and willing to avail witnesses and documentary and other evidence in camera if called upon to do so.
Early this year, Waswa was also charged alongside Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wanjekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula.
They were accused of mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta and defrauding Sameer Africa Finance Director Akif Hamid Butt of Sh1o million
The seven allegedly used mobile number 0722208842 and called the chairman Sammer Africa to facilitate the release of the money while mimicking the voice of the president calling from State House, Nairobi.
Mwilu, the DPP says, used her office as a Court of Appeal judge to advance private interest and obtain a loan of Shs 12 million at zero interest without even applying for it.
“She was not also appraised for her creditworthiness as required but instead dealt with then IBL Managing director,” says Haji.
She received an interest-free loan from Imperial Bank Limited (IBL) which she never even applied for, which according to the DPP amounted to an improper and suspicious benefit
“The interest free loan did not reflect well on the dignity and integrity of the judiciary. The tax evasion, forgery and fraud dented her integrity,” says the DPP.
On May 31, a five-judge bench quashed the criminal charges facing the DCJ on grounds that the evidence as obtained by the Director of Criminal Investigations was done so illegally.
The bench ruled that the Directorate violated the Judges right to privacy by obtaining and using a court order that had no bearing to the case to look into her accounts at the collapsed Imperial Bank Limited (IBL).
But the DPP says Mwilu breached the judicial code of conduct and her actions amounted to gross misconduct when she obtained a loan of Sh12 million at the time she was a Court of Appeal Judge.
According to the petition, Mwilu also used her official judiciary letterhead in writing to the then group managing director at IBL when requesting for another facility of Sh70 million.
It’s for those reasons that the DPP wants the JSC to intervene and ensure that judges including Mwilu are held accountable for their actions.
“Mwilu being a state officer is prohibited from seeking or accepting a personal loan or benefit in circumstances that compromise the integrity of the state officer,” says Haji.
He adds that the acts of tax evasion and forgery, improper conferment of a loan and fraud (replacement of security) demean the office of the DCJ and a judge in general and are not consistent with the dignity of the judicial office.
“The indiscrete conduct of Mwilu has tremendously cast the reputation, prestige and standing of Kenya’s Judiciary to horrendous disgrace…”