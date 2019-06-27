DCI summons 204 Kenya Power customers over irregular billing

• The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned over 204 Kenya power consumers over irregular postpaid billings.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned some 204 Kenya power consumers over irregular postpaid billings.
In a statement on Thursday, DCI said that the individuals and companies are suspected to have been involved in fraud involving millions of shillings lost as a result of the conspiracy.
"The DCI is currently investigating allegations of fraud involving millions of shillings in Kenya Power in regards to billing system - postpaid," read the statement.
It added, "The funds were lost as a result of a conspiracy between some Kenya Power staff, brokers and some customers where over 5,000 customers benefited."
As a result, the DCI said those summoned are expected to report at its Investigation Bureau between July 1 and 30 in various stations across the country.
Daniel Mutuku, Esther Kimani, Charles Wambugu Ndirangu, Salim Kumaka, Samuel Kimani, James Mbugua and Evans Kangata are among those who have been summoned.
Others include Dickson Mwangi, Macharia Gathuri, John Nganga, Andrew Wairimu, Boniface Kamau and Maina Muturi.
Nairobi Women's Hospital, Holy Cross Fathers, Safaricom Investment Co-operative Society, Kenya National Mills, Seemfod Holdings limited, Kijani Willows Management Limited and Taabel properties limited among companies summoned.
Kenya power last year defended itself against accusations of overcharging its consumers. The company said it deals with its customers in a faithful and honest manner.
The then MD Ken Tarus said the firm had procured the services of 15 competitively procured agents to assist in the collection of the revenue.
He said KPLC controls 65 per cent of the revenue generated from the sale of prepaid tokens but they aim at achieving 100 per cent control.
“We pay the agents on commission,” Tarus said during a live interactive session with Kenyans on Twitter.