DCI summons 204 Kenya Power customers over irregular billing

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned some 204 Kenya power consumers over irregular postpaid billings.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said that the individuals and companies are suspected to have been involved in fraud involving millions of shillings lost as a result of the conspiracy.

"The DCI is currently investigating allegations of fraud involving millions of shillings in Kenya Power in regards to billing system - postpaid," read the statement.

It added, "The funds were lost as a result of a conspiracy between some Kenya Power staff, brokers and some customers where over 5,000 customers benefited."

As a result, the DCI said those summoned are expected to report at its Investigation Bureau between July 1 and 30 in various stations across the country.

Daniel Mutuku, Esther Kimani, Charles Wambugu Ndirangu, Salim Kumaka, Samuel Kimani, James Mbugua and Evans Kangata are among those who have been summoned.