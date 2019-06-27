CORRIDORS OF POWER

• MPs entertaining women late into the night in private members-only bar lounge
• Nakuru MP can't believe he lost, two years after polls
If you want to see a frail looking hopeless retiree, just walk to the Pensions Department at Bima House. Tens of old men and women line up to be served and most often leave dejected that their retirement benefits are not forthcoming. Sometimes they are told that their manual files cannot be traced. In recent weeks, the electronic system has broken down. Treasury CS Henry Rotich (pictured) should spearhead a grand house cleaning at the department. What is so difficult in having a fully automated system? Why can’t the ministry adopt a robust communication strategy to engage its stakeholders? No wonder there are multibillion-shilling audit queries on money that should help the country's most vulnerable groups
Some MPs appear to be stretching too far House privileges. Our mole yesterday eavesdropped on a conversation by some lawmakers who were complaining about the unbecoming behaviours of some of their colleagues. So what did they do? Some lawmakers are said to be notorious for bringing women into the MPs’ bar lounge, which is against the House Standing Orders. The lounge is exclusively for sitting members only. The women are said to join the legislators for a drink, which goes late into the night. You can guess where the MPs proceed with the lasses after the drinking spree.
Indeed, things are going south for a former MP from Nakuru county. For some months now, the one-time vocal legislator has been spotted operating routes leading to Parliament Buildings in deep soliloquy. While the Parliamentary Service Commission has allowed former MPs unfettered access to Parliament precincts, it is not clear why the former MP is not using that privilege. Word on the street is the former MP is yet to believe that he was defeated by someone he regarded as a non-starter.
Are there splinter groups in Mount Kenya secretly supporting Deputy President William Ruto? Well, some Jubilee MPs from Central Kenya were heard whispering at a top hotel that even some of the political parties being registered are affiliated to the DP. They gave the example of Team Wanjiku, a political group headed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. According to the lawmakers, the group, which also brings onboard a vocal regional lawmaker, are known Ruto’s sympathisers. It’s not clear what the leaders' real political game plan is. However, the whispering lawmakers claimed they are using the groups to pretend to be independent as they wait to see where the blowing political wind in Mount Kenya will settle.