CORRIDORS OF POWER

Some MPs appear to be stretching too far House privileges. Our mole yesterday eavesdropped on a conversation by some lawmakers who were complaining about the unbecoming behaviours of some of their colleagues. So what did they do? Some lawmakers are said to be notorious for bringing women into the MPs’ bar lounge, which is against the House Standing Orders. The lounge is exclusively for sitting members only. The women are said to join the legislators for a drink, which goes late into the night. You can guess where the MPs proceed with the lasses after the drinking spree.