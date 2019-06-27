Canadian diplomat in court for assaulting cop

A Canadian diplomat was yesterday charged with attacking and assaulting a female traffic cop occasioning her bodily harm.

Marc Alexander was charged before Kibera senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku. He denied the charges.

He is accused of assaulting Corporal Grace Kagwira who was on duty. The offence was allegedly committed on April 15 along Limuru Road after the officer ordered him to stop so that he inspects the vehicle.

It is alleged that Alexander was in the company of his wife and children and when the officer stopped him. He out of the vehicle and confronted her.

The vehicle was in a traffic jam and the officer was inspecting it, but the accused confronted her.

The officer together with her colleague arrested the suspect and he was booked at at Vide Gigiri police station before being taken to court.

The matter was also reported at the United Nation head office in Nairobi.

Yesterday, Alexander he asked court to release him on lenient bond terms. He said that he never assaulted the officer.

Mutuku released him on Sh100,000 bond and a bail of Sh50,000.

She directed that the matter be mentioned on July 9 and be heard on September 16.

