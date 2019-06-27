Another night in police cell for Jaguar awaiting bail ruling

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua Kanyi also known as Jaguar will spend another day in a police cell.

Jaguar was arraigned on Thursday at Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with making xenophobic remarks.

The prosecution asked the court to detain him for 14 days at the Kamukunji Police station to allow them to conclude investigations in the circumstances he made the remarks.

Jaguar's lawyer, Dan Okatch said the MP was arrested while on duty in Parliament, yet he has a duty to his constituency.

"My client is, therefore, asking this court to balance his rights and the rights of his people following the request to have him detained," he said.

Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko said she will make her ruling tomorrow at 9 am on whether the MP will be granted bail. Meanwhile, the MP will be held at Kileleshwa Police Station.

In a video that went viral on social media, the MP was captured threatening to invade premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD which is within his constituency.

The MP spent the night at the Kileleshwa police cells even as Kenya officially wrote to Tanzania to disown xenophobic remarks attributed to Jaguar.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Dar es Salam Dan Kazungu confirmed that his mission had been contacted on Tuesday after the issue was discussed in Tanzania parliament.

The police picked the MP outside Parliament Buildings and drove off with him to Nairobi Area DCI offices at about 12.30pm.

Jaguar had issued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i with a 24-hour ultimatum to deport all Chinese nationals and other foreigners carrying out businesses in Gikomba.

Jaguar also talked about people from Tanzania, Uganda and China, accusing them of dominating Nairobi markets.

Nairobi's Starehe Constituency, which Jaguar represents in the National Assembly, includes the expansive Gikomba market popular in Kenya for second-hand clothes and construction materials.