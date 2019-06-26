You are on your own, government tells Jaguar after incitement remarks

The government has distanced itself from remarks made by Starehe MP Charles Kanyi, alias Jaguar, against foreigners doing business in the country.

The State in a statement on Wednesday said Jaguar's "unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanise foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for, and has to be condemned".

Jaguar was captured in a video that has since gone viral telling foreigners engaging in business within the CBD which is his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed.

Jaguar is expected to present himself to Parliament police station.

The MP, flanked by his supporters, had threatened to invade the premises of foreigners, rough them up and take them to the airport where Interior department and Immigration would deport them.

But Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau said Kenya deeply regrets the careless and inciteful language in public utterances made by Member of Parliament.

He said such aggressive and ill-tempered language goes against the spirit of Kenya’s welcoming ethos, as well as the progressive nature of the Constitution of our Republic.

"The Government of Kenya wishes to categorically distance itself from Hon. Charles Njagua’s reckless and unneighbourly statements," he said.