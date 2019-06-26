Tanzania mounts pressure on Kenya over Jaguar remarks, threatens diplomatic action

Tanzania has threatened diplomatic action against Kenya following incitement remarks by Starehe MP Charles Jaguar against foreign investors.

During a debate in Parliament on Tuesday, the legislators said Kenya should not only distance itself from the sentiments but must also prove action against the MP.

Opposition leader Freeman Mbowe told the Parliament that though Jaguar had uttered the words as an individual person, such cannot be ignored as it can easily put the lives of Tanzanians who have invested in the country.

Mbowe said such xenophobic statements must not be taken lightly as many lives are at stake.

“Mr Speaker we have specifically been mentioned by the said MP and we cannot sit and ignore. Kenya government must move swiftly and act against such actions that might breed enemity with our Kenyan brothers,” Mbowe said.

He said Among African Countries, Kenya is leading the countries with largest labour force spread abroad.

If these countries were to order Kenyans to go back to their country, it would breed to something else Mr Speaker. This house must that in its authority issue their stand over the matter,” he said.

Another legislator with a contrary opinion however said Tanzania parliament should not waste its time discussing sentiment issued by an individual member of parliament.

The legislator by name Lusinde said Jaguar’s sentiments require a political reaction rather.

“We should cease discussing this matter Mr Speaker. This shows we are cowards and such cowardice ways will see our people suffer. If they say Tanzanians be beaten, we should also declare that all Kenyans in Tanzania be roughed up and taken back to Kenya,” He said.

Lusinde said such small incitements have resulted to serious wars in other countries and thus Kenya cannot be allowed to set a bad precedent in the East African Region.

He said as a matter of fact, the East African Legislative Assembly – EALA should intervene and convene a meeting with all the ministries of foreign affairs.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa however had to intervene to calm the heat.

Majaliwa said the two countries have initiated diplomatic channels to resolve the matter.

He said so far Kenya’s High Commissioner to Dar Dan Kazungu has been summoned to clarify on the matter.

“Mr Speaker, as a government we have seen the video and since then we have not been sitting. We have taken action. We have summoned Kenya’s ambassador so far and we are in communication with our High Commissioner in Nairobi to give us a clear picture,” Majaliwa said.

For now I urge all Tanzanians to remain calm as we engage diplomatic channels to resolve the matter,” he added.

Majaliwa said Kenya remains the greatest investor in Tanzania and thus if the matter is not handled with care it might spark a diplomatic row.

However Insiders at the Foreign affairs while dismissing the claims that Ambassador Kazungu had been summoned said it was not aware of the reported summons.