State of national statues a shame, says Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said he will maintain Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues in Nairobi.

Mutua said the terrible state of national statues is an indication of failing systems.

“One of the hallmarks of Third World governments is a state of disrepair, inefficiency and general apathy due to focus on self-enrichment and acquisition of power rather than service by leaders. Today, I have visited the statues of independence heroes Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi, located in our nation’s capital, Nairobi,” Mutua said.

He spoke next to Tom Mboya’s stature in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The governor said he was disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues.

“I am actually affected by their state because I participated actively in the policy for their construction with Ambassador Francis Muthaura when I served as government spokesperson. I will repair and maintain the statues for as long as it takes or those concerned to wake up from their slumber."

He said the disrepair and neglect is an example of what happens when instead of concentrating on serving wananchi, leaders are involved in propaganda campaigns and political activities for higher office.

He said such leaders are more concerned with elections three years away than the state of our youth, women and government services.

Mutua likened the situation to a child being sickly, starving, with a dirty diaper and in an uncomfortable environment and instead of its parents tending to the child, they are busy campaigning and agitating for a bigger house as their child dies slowly.

“When you visit the developed nations, you will find that statues of heroes, public squares and parks and the general environment for members of the public are well maintained. The private sector in these countries emulates government structures and cleanliness. Not so in Kenya.”

The governor added, “In Kenya and other poor nations, we build and forget. It is indicative of the state of mind, state of civilisation of those concerned. You can wear a suit but if your environment is dirty, you are fake and also dirty."

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader said the neglect citizens see of buildings, airports and parks is indicative of the neglect in the provision of service and quality of work.

He said that is what makes Kenya a poor nation.

“That is why in Machakos, we ensure all government areas, statues, parks, stadiums, offices etc are well taken care of and maintained to the same standards they were when constructed, if not better. Surely, we do not expect President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally visit, clean and repair Tom Mboya‘s or Dedan Kimathi’s statues. His people are letting him down and heads should roll. This is an embarrassment to Uhuru and his government,” Mutua said.

He said that he fails to understand leaders who are busy clamouring for positions of power after 2022 and are currently unable to take care of business that affects Kenyans.

He said the electorate should reject such leadership.

“That is why we need a wind of change come 2022. Kenyans deserve better.”

