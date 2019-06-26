Rabies outbreak in Kisumu as two children die

Authorities in Kisumu has raised alarm over an outbreak of rabies in Seme subcounty following the death of two children in two weeks.

County director of veterinary services Odhiambo G.E cited the deaths of a boy and a girl, both aged 10, in his letter to national director of veterinary services.

“The deaths have been confirmed to have resulted from rabies disease which was dog-mediated,” Odhiambo said.

The boy, he said, was bitten by a stray dog. He was taken to a local hospital and given the anti-tetanus injection.

“He was then sent back as the parents could not raise the required money for anti-rabies injection. He then developed nervous signs later on and when taken back to the hospital, he passed on,” Odhiambo said.

The same dog also bit the girl. “The girl was taken to the nearest health facility immediately after the bite and was put on anti-rabies injection for day 1 and 3 and discontinued because of lack of funds,” Odhiambo said.

He said the girl was taken back to the hospital to continue with injection upon learning about the death of the boy.

She was given the third injection but passed on June 23. The two victims are from two different villages but same sublocation.

"The dog also bit another puppy which later bit another boy in the same locality. This boy was also put on anti-rabies treatment two weeks after being bitten. He received the first injection and needs close monitoring,” Odhiambo said.

The cases occurred in Jimo Kasimori village in Reru sublocation of West Seme ward.

On Monday, five more dog bites were reported by disease surveillance officers.

To mitigate the outbreak, Odhiambo said all health facilities will handle any animal bites reported as potential rabies cases.

A consultative meeting between the disease surveillance officer and county veterinary services resolved that all health facilities be stocked with human anti-rabies vaccines.

The county has identified points of convergence of roaming dogs, especially from Reru sublocation.

Odhiambo said they have identified 11 spots along the beach, five market places, and one slaughterhouse.

He also proposed the reduction of roaming dogs by employing a baiting method specifically in Reru area by use of strychnine.

Other mitigation measures proposed are massive vaccination rollout to cover the entire subcounty and zero-surveillance to gauge the effectiveness of vaccination after the drive.

Seme has 31,600 households according to the 2009 demographic survey. Odhiambo requested 60,000 doses of canine anti-rabies vaccines and authority to use strychnine in Seme to reduce the population of roaming dogs.

He said the county has inadequate stock of strychnine to contain the situation. He said there was a likelihood of more deaths.

