MP Jaguar to spend in police cell over incitement remarks

Starehe MP Charles Njagua spent the night in police following his dramatic arrest outside Parliament Buildings over incitement remarks on Wednesday.

The MP is likely to be arraigned on Thursday.

Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, is accused of making inciteful statements against foreign traders.

He was arrested by DCI officers around lunchtime Wednesday, shortly after leaving Parliament premises and taken to Nairobi police station where he was interrogated for the rest of the day.

The lawmaker crossing Harambee Avenue to his Continental House office in the company of Butere counterpart Tindi Mwale when police pounced.

Earlier, elite officers from the DCI had camped in unmarked navy blue and green Subaru Outback cars outside Parliament.

They charged at the lawmaker in a dramatic arrest with at least eight plain cloth officers affecting the arrest.

Jaguar pleaded not to be handcuffed which the officers agreed to and was fast whisked into a waiting South Sudan-registered Subaru that quickly drove off.

The government has distanced itself from remarks Jaguar allegedly made against foreigners doing business in the country.

The state in a statement on Wednesday said Jaguar's "unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of speech to dehumanise foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for and has to be condemned."

Jaguar was captured in a video telling foreigners engaging in business within Nairobi central business district to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed. The Nairobi CBD fall within Jaguar's Starehe constituency.

The MP, flanked by his supporters, had threatened to invade the premises of foreigners, rough them up and take them to the airport where Immigration officials would deport them.

But Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau said Kenya deeply regrets the "careless and inciteful language in public utterances" by the MP.

He said such "aggressive and ill-tempered language goes against the spirit of Kenya’s welcoming ethos as well as the progressive nature of the Constitution of our Republic."

"The Government of Kenya wishes to categorically distance itself from Hon. Charles Njagua’s reckless and unneighbourly statements," Kamau said.

edited by peter Obuya