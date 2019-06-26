Moses Kuria: Why arrest Jaguar but not Matiang'i

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has questioned his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua's arrest over incitement remarks.

Kuria and Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir were denied access when they went to visit Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, at Parliament police station.

Kuria said Jaguar's comments about foreigners with businesses in Kenya is nothing new, adding that Interior CS Fred Matiang'i had made similar comments about Chinese operating in Gikomba.

Jaguar was on Tuesday captured in a video that has since gone viral telling foreigners engaging in business within the CBD which is his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed.

On June 12, Matiang’i ordered the deportation of Chinese engaging in local trading at Gikomba market in Nairobi.

Matiangi said that it is unfortunate the Chinese nationals were in the country trading illegally.

“It is illegal for foreigners to engage in local trading in Kenya. We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming to Kenya to do hawking or local trading. We will escort them to the airport, bid them bye and ensure they have their dinner at their countries by tomorrow evening,” the CS said.

Kuria said he local traders must be protected. He claimed the police threw tear gas canisters at him and Korir when the two, accompanied by Jaguar's supporters, tried to visit the Starehe MP.

He said, "Today we have been fed with teargas and we smell the smell of teargas but the smell of revolution in this country is much stronger than the smell of teargas that we have taken here today."

Korir said that they were disappointed by how the police handled them yet they wanted to see their colleague peacefully.

He added that they were told that they will not be allowed to see Jaguar because of the "orders from above" that bars them from seeing him.

He said they will continue standing with the arrested MP, adding that his remarks were misunderstood.

The MP was arrested on after failing to avail himself to the police.