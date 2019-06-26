Close

SH200,000 BOND

Man charged with stealing children's face mask

He allegedly stole the items from his friend's house while he was away

In Summary

• Accused allegedly committed offence on June 16 in Kawangware in Nairobi county.

• Complainant received information from his close friends about the theft.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
26 June 2019 - 06:00
Evans Ochieng in a Kibera court on Tuesday
IN THE DOCK: Evans Ochieng in a Kibera court on Tuesday
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A man was yesterday charged with stealing a children's face mask, computers and a hammer from his friend’s home.

Evans Ochieng was charged before Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto where he denied the charges.

He  was accused of committing the offence on June 16 in Kawangware Gataka area  within Nairobi county.

It is alleged that the accused took the items from his friend's house while he was a way.

The complainant received information from his close friends who tipped him that the accused took the items.

On Tuesday, Ochieng requested court to release him on lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh200,000.

Kuto directed the matter be heard on September 18 and be mentioned on July 16

