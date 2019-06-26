Man charged with stealing children's face mask

A man was yesterday charged with stealing a children's face mask, computers and a hammer from his friend’s home.

Evans Ochieng was charged before Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto where he denied the charges.

He was accused of committing the offence on June 16 in Kawangware Gataka area within Nairobi county.

It is alleged that the accused took the items from his friend's house while he was a way.

The complainant received information from his close friends who tipped him that the accused took the items.

On Tuesday, Ochieng requested court to release him on lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh200,000.

Kuto directed the matter be heard on September 18 and be mentioned on July 16