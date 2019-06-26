Maasai clash with KWS over tour guide jobs

Members of the Maasai community have accused KWS of dismissing about 60 tour guides at Hells Gate National Park.

But the management of the world famous park has dismissed the claims noting that guides are still working and had not been replaced.

A meeting called between KWS and the community that lives around Maasai Cultural Centre to resolve the issue aborted in the last minute due to the differences.

Community leader Jackson Sencho said some of the tour guides had worked in the park for over 20 years and had vast experience.

Sencho said the guides who hail from the community had been informed that their services were no longer needed, sparking fear and anxiety.

“KWS has had an agreement to allow trained tour guides from the community to work in the park but we do not know why this is changing,” he said.

He added that a promise by KWS to construct a dispensary for residents had failed to materialize forcing them to trek for long distances in search of medical assistance.

“Currently, we have a problem with KWS over employment opportunities, boundary dispute and lack of support to the communities around the park,” he said.

But speaking on phone, the park warden Peter Lekeren dismissed the allegations saying they were working closely with members of the community.

Lekeren said that no guide had been kicked from the park, adding that all were on duty serving visitors.

“The press is welcome to the park to certify that tour guides are working in different sections of the park,” he said.

The senior officer said funds set aside for a dispensary are still intact but the project stalled due to a land dispute.