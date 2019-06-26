Kuria: Kenya should flex its muscles in Somalia maritime row

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria has said it is high time that Kenya stretches its muscles as a regional power over maritime dispute.

In his statement on Wednesday, the legislator said Kenya has done a lot for Somalia in a bid to stabilise it, including taking its military across the border.

“We continue to lose lives of our soldiers and civilians as well as billions of dollars trying to prop a ‘weak and almost stateless’ Somalia, “ the statement read.

Kuria added that Somalia has gone ahead to "grab 40 per cent of Kenya’s territorial space through their self imposed map of territorial waters" even after Kenya hosting Somalia nationals in Dadaab Refugee Camp.

“ Yet, weak and near stateless Somalia has the temerity and audacity to grab 40 per cent of Kenya’s territorial space through their self imposed map of territorial waters, file the case at the International Court of Justice at The Hague and go ahead to start hawking oil exploration blocks in the very disputed waters,” Kuria said.

He said Kenya did a lot in bringing peace to South Sudan, which later chose Uganda in their oil deal abandoning Kenya.

“We spent decades helping the South Sudanese in their useless battles and almost donated Kalonzo Musyoka to them,” Kuria said.

He has further called on the government to finish the long delayed wall construction separating Kenya and Somalia.

He said KDF should be brought back to the country and leave Somalia to run its affairs.

He said the country will not surrender even an inch of its waters.

“ As for our territorial waters, not an inch less,” Kuria said.

His statement comes at the time when Kenya and Somalia are in dispute over the maritime border.

The Arab Parliament had warned Kenya against meddling with Somalia waters.

“The Arab Parliament calls on Kenya to stop its hands on Somali territorial waters, which are an integral part of the Arab waters, and rejects its false pretensions to draw up a new, unfounded map while rejecting its threats to interfere in Somalia's internal affairs," Arab Parliament translated statement read.

On Fbruary, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma told journalists:“We will not cede an inch of Kenyan territory to any government".

She further noted that there could be sanctions against Somalia depending on the kind of response the country gives and or fails to apologise.