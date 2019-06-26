Close

'GIVE THEM PRIORITY'

Give census clerical jobs to unemployed youths, says Wangamati

Employed government officials are reported to take leave from work to apply for the jobs to the disadvantage of the unemployed

In Summary

• Governor to talk to his county commissioner to take charge of recruitment to ensure unemployed youths are considered. 

• He urges his constituents to take census seriously as it will determine fund allocation. 

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
26 June 2019 - 00:00
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamata addresses Syisambu Mitwa ward residents in Tongaren, Bungoma North on Sunday
SELECTIVE RECRUITMENT: Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamata addresses Syisambu Mitwa ward residents in Tongaren, Bungoma North on Sunday
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has urged the national government to engage unemployed youths as clerks during the census in August.

It has been a trend for employed government officials to ask for leave from work to benefit from such opportunities.

"Unemployment is the biggest problem we are facing as a country. For the census, I have requested county commissioner Stephen Kihara to direct his team in charge of recruitment to consider our unemployed youth," he said.

 

The governor also urged Bungoma residents to take the census seriously because it will determine the county's revenue allocation.

"The new revenue allocation formula will follow population density. If we participate fully in this census, we are likely to become second in population after Nairobi county," he said.

Wangamati spoke in Mitua Soysambu, Tongaren constituency, on Sunday during the thanksgiving ceremony for Education chief officer Rose Murunga.

On other development matters, the governor assured Tongaren residents that the Brigadier-Misikhu tarmac road is set to be completed early next year.

"The contractor is back on site and we expect him to complete this road by next year. I have instructed him to repair the undone section towards Misikhu to make it passable, and he is already doing that," the county chief said.

Wangamati said he is alive to the fact that if his regime fails to finish the road, he won't get votes in Tongaren in the next election.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

