DCI detectives nab suspects stealing fuel in Machakos

DCI detectives have arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel from a drilled pipeline in Kathangaita, Machakos.

According to the DCI Kenya's Twitter handle, the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The underground pipeline was concealed in a 50 x 50 plot fenced using iron sheets.

Detectives also found a Mitsubishi Canter and a clean water tank.

Officers are searching for more suspects who managed to escape through an underground tunnel on Tuesday night.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has taken measures to curb cases of fuel adulteration. On Tuesday, 16 people were arrested in Industrial Area.

The operation was led by EPRA director general Pavel Oimeke, who announced a reward for any individual who reports cases of adulteration.