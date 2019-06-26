Comply with the rules or quit, police officers in Homa Bay told

Police officers who fail to comply with the National Police Service rules in Homa Bay have been told to resign.

Outgoing county commissioner Irungu Macharia said about 40 per cent of officers in the county do not comply with the service reforms.

“The majority of police officers are good, but about 40 per cent of them taint the name of the police service by perpetrating corruption. If you can’t change, then quit,” Macharia said.

The county commissioner spoke yesterday during a security officials’ breakfast meeting at a Homa Bay hotel.

Macharia said the ‘rogue police officers’ are an obstacle to changes envisaged in the National Police Service.

The administrator said the rogue officers instill fear in landlords at a time when police are expected to live with the community.

“Landlords fear them because they are afraid that they won’t be pay rent,” he added.

Macharia said bad behaviour makes it difficult for the public to get the services they require.

“It is difficult to send a hyena to go and rescue a sheep from another hyena. The results will be zero,” he said.

The administrator urged all officers to demonstrate passion in service.

“Some people became police officers by mistake but once you are here, comply with the National Police Service regulations,” Macharia said.

He was accompanied by Homa Bay Finance executive Nicholas Koriko, county police commander Esther Seroney, DCI commander Daniel Wachira and his NIS counterpart Evance Omare.

Koriko, who spoke on behalf of Governor Cyprian Awiti, promised to collaborate with police to maintain security in the county.

“Security is key for economic development. As a county government, we will always collaborate with the county security team in eliminating insecurity,” he said.