Woman denies stealing employer's Sh76m gemstones

A woman was yesterday released on a cash bail of Sh5 million and a Sh10 million bond following charges of executing the theft of Sh76 million assorted gemstones in Loresho, Nairobi.

Veronica Katele was charged at a Milimani court alongside two male domestic workers and a security guard who allegedly colluded with her to steal from their employer’s home.

Katele denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Martha Nanzoshi.

The other three namely Kioko Kavuti, gardener Geoffrey Mulatya and security guard Isaac Wanyoike connived to steal the precious stones at businesswoman Mary Mwangi’s home on May 10.

Mulatya and Wanyoike were last week charged with stealing by a servant and handling stolen goods but Kavuti is still on the run.

Wanyoike was also charged with negligence of duty for allegedly failing to use reasonable cause to stop Kavuti from stealing from their employer.

A Chinese national who was to buy the precious stones led investigators to Kavuti’s relatives in Athi River where the items were taken after they were allegedly stolen from Mwangi.

Mulatya and Wanyoike denied the charges before chief magistrate Francis Andayi.

Mulatya was released on a Sh2 million bond with a surety of similar amount while Wanyoike was released on Sh500,000 bond.

Ketele's case will be heard on July 1.

(Edited by O. Owino)