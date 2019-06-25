Warders tortured inmate to death, says report

An inmate who died in Naivasha GK Prison was beaten to death by warders, the postmortem shows.

The report on 36-year-old Simon Nduro Gitahi leaves the warders in an awkward situation after alleging he died from asthma.

Government pathologist Titus Ngulungu who conducted the postmortem said injuries on the back inflicted by a blunt object were the cause of death.

The pathologist said the inmate had bruises on the lower back, hips, hands and neck inflicted by a blunt object.

The report further indicated the deceased's liver and lungs collapsed due to complications brought about by the injuries.

There was no evidence Gitahi had asthma.

The deceased's father David Gitahi Nduro said the family will be going to court to seek justice over the loss of his son.

He said his fears had been proven right, adding that the Prisons Department had taken him in circles since the death occurred.