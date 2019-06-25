Turkish-Amref water deal to benefit 2,000 Kajiado residents

Two foreign aid organisations have commissioned a multi-million-shilling water project in Kajiado for more than 2,000 residents.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (Tika) and Amref-Kenya unveiled the Sh8 million Enkare Oltungana water project on Friday.

The project in Kajiado Central will also benefit 437 Nkoile Primary and 362 Nkoile Boys' High students. It involves the sinking of a borehole and installation of a reservoir steel tank and water pump.

The occasion was attended by Turkish ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Miroglu, Amref Health Africa chief of party in Kenya Gilbert Wangalwa and Kajiado county leaders.

Water CEC Michael Semera said water had been a major problem in the pastoral county since 1996.

“Apart from this project benefitting more than 2,000 people, we are also going to use the water to plant trees to protect our environment,” Semera said.

Tika programme coordinator in Kenya Emre Yuksek said that providing water to suffering Kenyans is part of their commitment in ongoing global Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (Wash) programme.

“Improved water supply to residents is a means of economic development that will help in the war on the eradication of hunger and poverty in the entire county,” Yuksek said.

In March, a global non-governmental organisation known as WaterAid disclosed that at least 40 per cent of Kenyans (more than 19 million) has no access to clean water.

Ambassador Miroglu pledged to roll out more projects in Kenya during his three-year tour of duty.

“We are committed to undertake new projects not just to benefit Kenyans but to strengthen the collaboration on humanitarian assistance between the two countries,” Miroglu said.

Digital prepaid meters have been installed on all water access points of the project.

Water users will be required to buy tokens in the form of water units to be preloaded electronically using a mobile phone.

“The availability of tokens will help regulate the wastage of water. There would be a lot of wastage if there were no tokens,” Semera said.

Daily water usage and revenue collected will be monitored by automated software.

Wangalwa asked Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku to reach out to other partners to help the county in addressing the perennial water crisis.

"We want the vulnerable not to walk long distances to access water. The provision of clean and safe water to residents will help curb communicable diseases such as cholera,” he said.

