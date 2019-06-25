Suspect in phones robbery released on Sh600,000 bail

A man charged with stealing ATM cards and five mobile phones was yesterday released on a bond of Sh 600,000.

Peter Mutua was released by Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto after he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He is charged with violently robbing Epson Ombata by hitting him with a hammer on the face and threatening to shoot him on June 20 in Lang’ata.

It is alleged that Ombata had closed his M-Pesa shop and was going home when he met three men together with the accused who confronted him.

The accused hit him and ordered him to lie flat on the ground as they robbed him.

Mutua on Monday told court he wanted the complainant to come to court as he had never seen him.

The case will be heard on August 29.