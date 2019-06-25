Supkem rejects Magoha's Form One quarter admission system

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) has rejected Education CS George Magoha's proposal to scrap the current Quarter System applied in the selection of KCPE candidates to join Form One.

The council, through chairman Hassan Ole Naado, on Tuesday said President Uhuru Kenyatta should intervene and compel Magoha to rescind his position on the system.

He said the current system is a national policy that has been in place for decades thus Magoha cannot just scrap it by an executive fiat.

The CS had said the system will cease to be operational in the selection of 2020 form one candidates.

But Naado in a statement said Magoha does not have powers to scrap the policy.

"His position on this matter is therefore rendered null and void," he said.

Naado said the state has the mandate to undertake legislative and other measures including affirmative action programes and policies designed to redress any disadvantage suffered by individuals or groups because of past discrimination under Article 27(6).

He said the current quarter system thus is one of those measures contemplated in the article.

"SUPKEM therefore refuses to accept that a constitutionally guaranteed policy can be scrapped by the CS without any public participation as required under article 10," Naado said in a statement to news rooms.

He said Magoha is a beneficiary of the same affirmative action policy because he went to Starehe Boys Centre which falls under the affirmative action secondary school.

"So why deny other deserving persons that which he enjoyed himself?," he paused.

He said scrapping the current quarter system Magoha would be taking the country back to the unpopular and discriminatory policies which were responsible for the inequalities that Article 27 sought to remedy.

The CS should thus make anothe public announcement guaranteeing Kenyans that the Qurter System for Form one admission is intact," he said.