Special tribunal holds sitting on Ojwang’ road

The tribunal investigating suspended Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang' on Monday held a sitting at his rural Kakrao home, five kilometers from Migori town.

The team toured the area before meeting on the road leading to Ojwang's home which is at the centre of his suspension.

Ojwang’ through his lawyer Nani Mungai granted his request to have the tribunal sit in camera away from the media.

The visit comes ahead of hearings set for July 15, with tribunal formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta saying they will determine the matter by the end of July.

“The press is not allowed at the sitting. You are requested to leave,” a Judiciary orderly told the press.

Any information from the tribunal to the public must be vetted by Ojwang’s lawyers.

Justice Ojwang' is accused of benefitting from construction of a road leading to his rural home in Migori county after allegedly issuing a ruling in a case in which Governor Okoth Obado had interest.

The road was allegedly built by the county government. The petition was filed by Nelson Oduor Onyango and eight others .

Uhuru formed the seven-member tribunal chaired by Court of Appeal judge Alnashir Visram. The members are retired judge Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abda.

Lawyers Paul Nyamodi and Stella Munyi are counsels assisting the tribunal.