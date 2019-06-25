Ruto should have approached us informally, Munya says

Industrialisation CS Peter Munya says that Deputy President William Ruto should have informally talked to them before involving the DCI in the alleged assassination plot.

“The best thing would have been for him to use the institutions that are there informally before going to make a complaint,” Munya said.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Munya said that he is yet to discuss the issue with Ruto since being summoned by the DCI.

He was reacting to Monday’s summoning of three Cabinet Secretaries and other top government officials by DCI.

The CSs were summoned by the DCI following an order from President Kibaki after a complaint by Ruto that they were meeting at La Mada Hotel to plan his “elimination”.

“If there is no complaint according to the law what do we do? It is just politics. It looks like it was political plans. Maybe diversionary, who knows. Maybe they know more than we know because politics has many directions that we don't know," Munya said.

Munya reiterated that their meetings never discussed Ruto and were only focused on development in the Mt Kenya region.

The CS also downplayed sentiments that the matter would strain relationships in the Cabinet.

“These are public positions and you must do your best to work and confine yourself to what you are supposed to do,” Munya said.

The CS also told off Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen who had earlier on Monday tweeted that the country was on auto-pilot.

“To say a country is on autopilot is again reckless politics intended to cast as passions on the top most office in the country because when you say autopilot whom are you referring to? You are talking about the pilot,” Munya said.