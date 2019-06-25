Party linked to Wa Iria formed as Mt Kenya ponders post-Uhuru era

Political realignments continue to rock President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard with yet another new political party registered ahead of the 2022 contest.

Yesterday, Registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu handed over a registration certificate to Civic Renewal Party officials at a function attended by hundreds of party supporters.

CRP is strongly linked to Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Little known Ephantus Githae, James Mwangi and Jane Mbuthia are the party’s interim secretary general, party leader and treasurer respectively.

The party is expected to alter the political equation in the vote-rich region which has been sending mixed signals on where they will cast their votes after Uhuru’s term ends in three years.

Leaders from Uhuru’s political base have been in a rush to register political parties; the only means they believe will help them make meaningful political deals after Uhuru.

Their move has been emboldened by the anticipated collapse of the ruling Jubilee Party which many believe might not survive a day after Uhuru leaves the political stage.

The new outfit comes barely months after the formation of Transformation National Alliance Party (TNAP) associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Addressing journalists at Lions place, shortly after receiving the certificate, the interim officials did not deny or confirm if Mwangi wa Iria is behind the newest political party in the country.

Instead, they said their doors remain open for any leader to join the party which they said aims to end the culture of ‘conmanship’ and ‘cultism’ perpetuated by other political outfits.

Interestingly, most members of the team that received the certificate have been seen accompanying the Murang’a governor to official functions and events.

CRP has a cow and milk bucket as its symbols and ‘Usawa Na Ukweli’ as a rallying slogan.

Wa Iria, a former director at the Kenya Cooperative Creameries has been the face of promotion of dairy activities in the Mt Kenya region through his ambitious ‘one home one cow’ project.

“Everyone has a constitutional right to form and join any political party. Murang’a governor is currently a member of Jubilee party but we are asking everyone to come and join CRP,” Mwangi said.

Githae said the party will engage in issue-based politics and bring a fresh breath to the country’s politics.

(edited by O. Owino)