Close

SUCCESSION 2022

Party linked to Wa Iria formed as Mt Kenya ponders post-Uhuru era

Aims to end the culture of ‘conmanship’ and ‘cultism’ perpetuated by other political outfits.

In Summary

• Registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu handed over the registration certificate to Civic Renewal Party officials at a function attended by hundreds of party supporters.

• Little known Ephantus Githae, James Mwangi and Jane Mbuthia are the interim party’s secretary general, party leader and treasurer respectively.

by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
News
25 June 2019 - 00:00
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria addressing journalists. /FILE
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria addressing journalists. /FILE

Political realignments continue to rock President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard with yet another new political party registered ahead of the 2022 contest.

Yesterday, Registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu handed over a registration certificate to Civic Renewal Party officials at a function attended by hundreds of party supporters.

CRP is strongly linked to Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria. 

Little known Ephantus Githae, James Mwangi and Jane Mbuthia are the party’s interim secretary general, party leader and treasurer respectively.

The party is expected to alter the political equation in the vote-rich region which has been sending mixed signals on where they will cast their votes after Uhuru’s term ends in three years.

Leaders from Uhuru’s political base have been in a rush to register political parties; the only means they believe will help them make meaningful political deals after Uhuru.

Their move has been emboldened by the anticipated collapse of the ruling Jubilee Party which many believe might not survive a day after Uhuru leaves the political stage.

The new outfit comes barely months after the formation of Transformation National Alliance Party (TNAP) associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Addressing journalists at Lions place, shortly after receiving the certificate, the interim officials did not deny or confirm if Mwangi wa Iria is behind the newest political party in the country.

Instead, they said their doors remain open for any leader to join the party which they said aims to end the culture of ‘conmanship’ and ‘cultism’ perpetuated by other political outfits.

Interestingly, most members of the team that received the certificate have been seen accompanying the Murang’a governor to official functions and events.

CRP has a cow and milk bucket as its symbols and ‘Usawa Na Ukweli’ as a rallying slogan.

Wa Iria, a former director at the Kenya Cooperative Creameries has been the face of promotion of dairy activities in the Mt Kenya region through his ambitious ‘one home one cow’ project.

“Everyone has a constitutional right to form and join any political party. Murang’a governor is currently a member of Jubilee party but we are asking everyone to come and join CRP,” Mwangi said.

Githae said the party will engage in issue-based politics and bring a fresh breath to the country’s politics.

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Strengthen devolution to avert a revolution – Governor Wa Iria

Wa Iria days attempts to kill devolution would amount to a revolution.
News
3 days ago

Kang'ata to Wa Iria: It's not personal

Governor Wa Iria accused senators of using the auditor general’s reports to score politically.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
News
25 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ethiopia Amhara 'coup ringleader killed'
    8h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. US 'launched cyber attack on Iran weapon systems'
    1d ago World

  5. Army chief shot dead in Ethiopia attacks
    1d ago Africa

Latest Videos