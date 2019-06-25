PAC queries fail as witness declines to answer on boss's behalf

Nairobi county assembly's PAC inquiry into Sh1.7 billion AAR health insurance cover for 2017-18 did not start after a witness declared herself a stranger before the committee.

Susan Waweru, who is the deputy CEO of the outgoing County Public Service Board, on Monday said she could not stand in for her boss to answer queries.

"My boss is away and I don’t have a letter to show that I can stand in for him," she said.

Acting county secretary Pauline Kahiga said the board’s CEO Meshack Guto is out of the country attending the International Labour Organisation Convention in Switzerland.

The Wilfred Odalo-led Public Accounts Committee is interrogating how AAR insurance was paid Sh1.7 billion for staff medical insurance cover during the year under review.

The audit query indicates that the payment was done in contravention of the Public Finance Management (County).

Auditor General Edward Ouko in his report cited loss of public funds, errors and acts of omission.

He further queried why the executive failed to produce supporting documents for the staff medical insurance cover.