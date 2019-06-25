Close

Mutua scolds Uhuru appointees over 'disgusting' statues

• Mutua said he will repair and maintain Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues till government 'wakes' from its slumber.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
25 June 2019 - 14:57
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has taken a swipe at the government over the poor state of national monuments.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday after visiting the Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues, he said, "I am disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues."

"One of the hallmarks of Third World governments is a state of disrepair, inefficiency and general apathy due to focus on self enrichment and acquisition of power rather than service by leaders."

Mutua said he will repair and maintain the statues.

"This disrepair and neglect is an example of what happens when instead of concentrating on serving Wananchi, leaders are involved in propaganda campaigns and political activities for higher office. They are more concerned with elections three years away than the state of our youth, women and government services."

Mutua said President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be expected to personally visit, clean and repair statues.

"His people are letting him down and heads should roll. This is an embarrassment to President Uhuru and his government."

Mutua has declared interest in the presidency in 2022.

